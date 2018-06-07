The 'Spider-Man' who cheers up sick kids
With great power comes great responsibility - to brighten the lives of ill children.

That is the mantra of Dale Grounds, who frequently dresses up as the superhero "Spider-Man" to cheer up sick kids at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

He first donned the superhero costume for his son, Reece, who is autistic.

