The 'Spider-Man' who cheers up sick kids in Nottingham
With great power comes great responsibility - to brighten the lives of ill children.
That is the mantra of Dale Grounds, who frequently dresses up as the superhero "Spider-Man" to cheer up sick kids at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
He first donned the superhero costume for his son, Reece, who is autistic.
07 Jun 2018
