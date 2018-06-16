Man scales 45ft tree to rescue parrot
A man says he climbed a 45ft tree armed with custard creams to retrieve his runaway parrot.

Chris Phelan, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, said his pet Caesar flew off while being transported to his outside cage.

He said "probably 200 people" were looking for the parrot - who had been missing for two days - before the dramatic rescue.

