Farm cares for 'special needs animals'
A farm has showcased some of the work it does to look after "special needs animals".

Manor Farm, in Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire, cares for 172 animals of varying ailments and disabilities - many of whom would have been without a home otherwise.

  • 21 Jun 2018