Bilsthorpe farm cares for 'special needs animals'
A farm has showcased some of the work it does to look after "special needs animals".
Manor Farm, in Bilsthorpe, Nottinghamshire, cares for 172 animals of varying ailments and disabilities - many of whom would have been without a home otherwise.
21 Jun 2018
