Drone footage shows rehab centre progress

Video
Drone footage shows Stanford Hall rehab centre progress
Building work started at Stanford Hall in Nottinghamshire in 2014 and the site is large enough to extend over the county border into Leicestershire.
The new Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre will help injured military personnel but will be four times the size of its predecessor Headley Court.
21 Jun 2018
