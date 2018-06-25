Rare WW1 factory footage shown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rare World War One munitions factory footage found in shed

Rare footage of workers at an ammunition factory in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, during World War One has been restored after being found in a garden shed.

The film was discovered by a BBC documentary team, fronted by Kate Adie, four years ago in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

The footage was taken a year or two before eight tonnes of explosives ignited at the factory, killing 134 people. It was the war's deadliest explosion on British soil.

  • 25 Jun 2018