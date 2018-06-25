Video

Rare footage of workers at an ammunition factory in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, during World War One has been restored after being found in a garden shed.

The film was discovered by a BBC documentary team, fronted by Kate Adie, four years ago in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

The footage was taken a year or two before eight tonnes of explosives ignited at the factory, killing 134 people. It was the war's deadliest explosion on British soil.