The gymnast 'allergic to everything'

An elite gymnast who is potentially "allergic to everything" has been nominated for a national diversity award.

Natasha Coates, from Nuthall, Nottinghamshire, has mast cell activation syndrome - a condition that inappropriately triggers blood cells, causing life-threatening reactions.

Despite being susceptible to anything from exercise to strong smells, the 23-year-old has won 22 national gymnastics titles and has been nominated ahead of the National Diversity Awards 2018.