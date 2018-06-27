The gymnast 'allergic to everything'

Media player
Mast cell activation syndrome: Gymnast 'allergic to everything'
An elite gymnast who is potentially "allergic to everything" has been nominated for a national diversity award.
Natasha Coates, from Nuthall, Nottinghamshire, has mast cell activation syndrome - a condition that inappropriately triggers blood cells, causing life-threatening reactions.
Despite being susceptible to anything from exercise to strong smells, the 23-year-old has won 22 national gymnastics titles and has been nominated ahead of the National Diversity Awards 2018.
27 Jun 2018
