A community protection officer has been filmed carefully guiding a family of ducks through Nottingham city centre and across tram tracks.

Onlooker Tom Walters said: "The ducks came through a crowd listening to music and then went towards the road and trams.

"We thought 'Oh no! They'll get hit' but this officer appeared and guided them across the road.

"We were told he had got them through the city centre and its great someone would take such good care."