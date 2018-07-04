Media player
World Cup 2018: Horse in Selston bar to see England win
There was no foaling around from this horse - after it walked into a bar to see England's win over Colombia on Tuesday.
Owner Diane Howard, from Awsworth, said she was out with Meg for an evening ride when she stopped at the Selston Working Men's Club for a drink.
She said one of the customers then took Meg by the reins and led her inside where she quietly watched the game with drinkers.
04 Jul 2018
