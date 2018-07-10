World Cup 2018: England fans to behave after disorder
England fans have been asked to "consider their actions" after disorder in Nottingham city centre on Saturday.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and later released on conditional bail after a number of people damaged a taxi in Market Square. There were also several other arrests for public order offences across the city.
Ch Insp Simon Allardice said: "The vast majority of people enjoyed Saturday's celebrations safely and these incidents relate to a select number of people who took things too far."
He urged fans to behave during Wednesday's semi-final against Croatia.
"We want people to enjoy this momentous occasion but safely and with respect for others," he said.
