The student who writes with his mouth

A journalism student has achieved a shorthand qualification after learning to write with a pen in his mouth.
Alex McKenzie, 23, suffers with arthrogryposis, which has left him with no muscle in either arm. His wrist and elbow joints are also fixed.
The budding sports journalist, from Nottingham, is able to write shorthand at a speed of 60 words per minute.
10 Jul 2018
