Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Cup 2018: Football chaplain's prayer for England
A chaplain has written a prayer for the England football team ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
Reverend Liam O'Boyle, who works for Notts County Football Club, is confident that football's coming home.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-44794703/world-cup-2018-football-chaplain-s-prayer-for-englandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window