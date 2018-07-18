Media player
Teenagers befriend 'lonely' care home residents
Students are helping to bridge the generation gap by befriending "lonely" residents in care homes.
Young people from different backgrounds are taking part in the scheme set up by Young People of the Year at Leawood Manor care home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.
The charity has set up similar schemes across the country.
18 Jul 2018
