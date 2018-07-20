Biker filmed himself riding at 189mph

Video

A motorcyclist who filmed himself doing wheelies and riding at 189mph (304km/ph) has been jailed for 21 months.

Adam Campion, 26, pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving at Nottingham Crown Court.

When police raided his home in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, they found hundreds of videos and images of motorcycles being ridden dangerously, including one video that showed Campion driving one-handed and filming his speed with his mobile phone.