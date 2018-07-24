Boy, 4, befriends dementia patient, 91

Media player
Boy, 4, befriends Nottingham dementia patient, 91
A four-year-old boy and a 91-year-old man with dementia have struck up an unlikely friendship.
Natalie Holmes first took her son Daniel to Acorn House care home, in Nottingham - where Stuart Gulliver, 91, lives - when he was 18 months old.
She wanted him to get used to elderly people.
24 Jul 2018
