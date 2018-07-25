'I helped deliver world's first IVF baby'
A retired fertility expert has spoken of helping to deliver the world's first IVF baby 40 years ago.

John Webster, from Nottinghamshire, said the birth of Louise Brown in July 1978 was more significant than Man landing on the Moon.

