Video

A blind nine-year-old boy says books designed to aid blind and partially sighted people have "opened his eyes to the world".

Ted, from Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire, has Stickler syndrome - which caused his retinas to detach resulting in him becoming blind at the age of two.

He has learnt to visualise pictures through books featuring raised images, Braille and audio guides made by Berkshire-based charity Living Paintings.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.