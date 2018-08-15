Media player
Nottingham shopkeeper fights off fake shotgun robber
Footage has been released showing a shopkeeper fighting off a robber armed with a fake shotgun.
Ian Watson, of Knightsyard Court, Long Eaton, attempted to raid Premier General Stores in Wollaton, Nottingham, in May.
He made off with cash from a post office in Borrowash, Derbyshire, in June, police said.
Watson threatened staff in both robberies and hit the Wollaton shopkeeper who had tried to grab the weapon.
The 39-year-old was jailed for seven years and six months at Derby Crown Court, on Tuesday.
15 Aug 2018
