Video

Footage has been released showing a shopkeeper fighting off a robber armed with a fake shotgun.

Ian Watson, of Knightsyard Court, Long Eaton, attempted to raid Premier General Stores in Wollaton, Nottingham, in May.

He made off with cash from a post office in Borrowash, Derbyshire, in June, police said.

Watson threatened staff in both robberies and hit the Wollaton shopkeeper who had tried to grab the weapon.

The 39-year-old was jailed for seven years and six months at Derby Crown Court, on Tuesday.