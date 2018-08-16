CCTV of 'empty cashpoint' ram-raid
CCTV footage of a ram-raid at a Nottinghamshire leisure centre has been released.

Two men used a vehicle to crash into South Forest Leisure Centre, in Edwinstowe, at about 03:00 BST on Friday in a bid to steal from the building's cash machine, police said.

However, the cashpoint is always left empty overnight.

The footage shows one of the suspects approaching the machine before turning away in exasperation.

