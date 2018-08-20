The couple celebrating 250 coach trips

Video

An intrepid couple are showing no signs of slowing down after going on hundreds of coach trips.

Pamela and Brian Quigley, both 80, from Arnold, Nottinghamshire, have been on 250 trips all over Britain.

Since reaching that milestone, they have visited Longleat Safari Park and are planning another excursion for October.

"I look at things out of the window, but my husband might go to sleep," Mrs Quigley said.

"We decided to do a few more coach trips this year because you don't know how many years you've got left," added Mr Quigley.