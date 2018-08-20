Media player
Parking fine given to police helping man in Beeston
A police car was issued with a parking fine while officers were helping a "vulnerable" man.
Nottinghamshire Police said the officers were on duty responding to reports of a man in need of assistance.
A passer-by filmed the traffic warden issuing the ticket outside The Square Shopping Centre, in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Friday and it has had more than 150,000 views online.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it has now cancelled the fine.
20 Aug 2018
