Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cochlear implant: Deaf one-year-old hears sound for the first time
The parents of a one-year-old boy have shared the moment he heard sound for the very first time.
Max Brett, of Sutton-in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was born profoundly deaf.
Following tests, his parents, Rebecca and Ian Brett, decided Max should have a cochlear implant fitted - an electronic device that helps you hear.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-45395989/cochlear-implant-deaf-one-year-old-hears-sound-for-the-first-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window