Woman becomes first to wear headscarf in Miss England final
Miss England: Muslim student is first finalist to wear headscarf

A Muslim law student became the first woman to wear a traditional headscarf on the catwalk of the Miss England final in Nottinghamshire.

Sara Iftekhar, from Huddersfield, did not win on Tuesday night but said she had achieved a lot just by entering the competition.

Ahead of the final, the 20-year-old, said: "I did not expect to be making history. I do feel proud."

  • 05 Sep 2018
