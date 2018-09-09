Video

A 90-year-old woman "comes alive" during singing classes for dementia patients, her daughter has said.

Pauline Goodger said the sessions in Wollaton, Nottingham, help her mother Alma to access memories of songs she knew in her youth.

Patients appear to show improvements in their condition during the classes, according to their families.

Research by the University of Nottingham has suggested singing "reaches parts of the brain that other things don't reach".

