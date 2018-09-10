Video

A baby born with her heart outside her body has been making home visits in preparation for her coming back for good.

Vanellope Hope Wilkins, who was born in November 2017, had three operations to place her heart back in her chest in Leicester before being moved to hospital in Nottingham, closer to her home.

She had the extremely rare condition, ectopia cordis, of which there are only a few cases per million births - most are stillborn.

