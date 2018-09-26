Couple in their 80s become oldest to get married at Nottinghamshire church
A couple who are both aged 80 are one of the oldest couple's in the UK to get married.

Stuart and Gladys Jenkinson, from Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, tied the knot at Hucknall United Reform Church, becoming its oldest newlyweds.

They first met 30 years ago but lost touch with each other until this year.

