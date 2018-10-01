Roy, 94, scores penalty for Notts County

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dementia patient, 94, scores penalty for Notts County
A 94-year-old man who has dementia was invited to fulfil a lifelong dream by scoring a penalty in front of Notts County's home fans.
A spokesperson for the club said Roy Prentice, from Chilwell, was a "massive County supporter" who wanted to score a goal in front of Meadow Lane's Kop end before he died.
The event took place at half-time on Saturday during the Magpies' home fixture against Crewe Alexandra. Alice Kelk, fan engagement executive, said: "It was a beautiful moment. His family were watching and were very emotional."
-
01 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-45707530/dementia-patient-94-scores-penalty-for-notts-countyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window