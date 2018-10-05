The exercise class for dementia patients

Video

People with dementia have been taking part in a fitness class with a difference.

The hour-long, weekly circuit sessions, held for around 20 people and their families and carers at the University of Nottingham, are performed to 1950s music.

While a University of Oxford study found exercise programmes for people with dementia did not improve thinking skills, they do improve physical fitness.

Nottingham post-graduate research student Victoria Booth said the classes can also minimise the risk of falls, which are common among dementia patients.