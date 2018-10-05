Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The exercise class for dementia patients
People with dementia have been taking part in a fitness class with a difference.
The hour-long, weekly circuit sessions, held for around 20 people and their families and carers at the University of Nottingham, are performed to 1950s music.
While a University of Oxford study found exercise programmes for people with dementia did not improve thinking skills, they do improve physical fitness.
Nottingham post-graduate research student Victoria Booth said the classes can also minimise the risk of falls, which are common among dementia patients.
-
05 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-45752176/the-exercise-class-for-dementia-patientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window