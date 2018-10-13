'Badass' hijab boxing coach helps women

Video

An amateur boxing coach who became the first in the UK to wear a hijab is hoping to inspire more women to get involved in sport.

Zahra Butt, 39, also incorporates life-coaching into her boxing classes.

The mother-of-three, from Nottingham, took up the sport after being diagnosed with post-natal depression.

Zahra, who is the only coach to qualify with the Amateur Boxing Association (ABA) to wear the traditional Muslim headscarf, holds one-to-one coaching sessions, including for women who have been victims of domestic abuse.