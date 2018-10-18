Footage released after tram crash rise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nottingham tram crash rise prompts video release

Footage has been released showing accidents and near misses with Nottingham's trams.

Tram operator, Nottingham Express Transit (NET), said there were about 40 crashes in the past year, which is an increase of 15%.

Many are said to involve cars at junctions where the tram has right of way.

Officials are urging motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to follow traffic signals and road markings correctly.

  • 18 Oct 2018