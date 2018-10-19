Inside city's 'secret railway tunnel'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Nottingham's 'secret' railway tunnel
The BBC has gained special access to a "secret" tunnel that runs beneath Nottingham city centre.
The disused structure, known as Thurland Street tunnel, served the city's former Victoria Station until its closure in 1967.
It was built in the 1890s and measures nearly a quarter of a mile in length.
A group of railway enthusiasts, along with a BBC cameraman, entered the tunnel through a set of doors in the car park of the city's Intu Victoria shopping centre.
-
19 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-45902996/inside-nottingham-s-secret-railway-tunnelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window