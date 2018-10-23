'Painful strip search left me with PTSD'

Video

A woman who was strip searched by police in London is challenging a decision not to punish the officer who authorised it.

Koshka Duff, who is originally from Aberdeen, was arrested on suspicion of obstruction after offering a legal advice card to a 15-year-old black boy during his stop-and-search.

The officer who authorised the strip search was cleared of gross misconduct and the Metropolitan Police says it is satisfied the matter was "thoroughly investigated".

Dr Duff, a 30-year-old academic at the University of Nottingham, does not agree and is challenging the misconduct hearing's findings by way of a judicial review.

Read more: 'Degrading strip search left me with PTSD'