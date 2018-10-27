Escape rooms secrets revealed

Video

An escape room 'key master' has revealed how he designs the spine-tingling puzzles.

The industry has seen a rapid growth in recent years, with the number of UK escape rooms rising from just seven in 2013 to more than 1,000 in 2018.

Speaking about how he designs his rooms, Simon Stokes, director at Escapologic in Nottingham, said: "I can be sat just watching TV with my wife and something will hit me…and I've literally gone into myself and I just have to pick up a pad and go."