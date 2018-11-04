Media player
Fire rages through former Nottingham cattle market
A fire was seen raging at the site of a former cattle market.
Keyvan Ganji captured the footage as four buildings at Nottingham Cattle Market caught fire.
Residents near the site, now a business estate, have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed.
04 Nov 2018
