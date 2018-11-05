Media player
Nottingham Cattle Market fire: Drone footage released
Drone footage has captured the extent of the damage caused by a fire at Nottingham Cattle Market.
Four premises were destroyed by the blaze, which started at about 18:00 on Sunday, while a reptile retailer had to evacuate 200 animals.
More than 100 firefighters were dealing with the fire at its peak and an investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
05 Nov 2018
