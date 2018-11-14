Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children In Need: 'You mourn the child you would have wanted'
Two-year-old Thomas suffered brain damage which has left him with life-limiting disabilities.
But thanks to Nottingham-based charity Footprints he gets therapy to help him improve his mobility and communication skills.
His mother Helene, from Cotgrave in Nottinghamshire, said they had to work out "how to get him stimulated and interested in things".
The family got help and support from Footprints, which is supported by Children in Need, through its conductive education.
-
14 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46199360/children-in-need-you-mourn-the-child-you-would-have-wantedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window