'You mourn the child you would have wanted'

Video

Two-year-old Thomas suffered brain damage which has left him with life-limiting disabilities.

But thanks to Nottingham-based charity Footprints he gets therapy to help him improve his mobility and communication skills.

His mother Helene, from Cotgrave in Nottinghamshire, said they had to work out "how to get him stimulated and interested in things".

The family got help and support from Footprints, which is supported by Children in Need, through its conductive education.