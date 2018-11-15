Video

Pupils at a primary school have met 1980s singer Rick Astley - and even performed a track with the singer.

Students at Nottingham's Netherfield Primary School wrote to the star after picking his hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" as their anthem.

Teacher James Payne had tweeted Astley since September, with the pupils writing letters.

The children joined the singer on stage ahead of his concert in Nottingham and he led them in a rendition of his most famous song.