Man finds 'worms' in drinking water
A man has been promised a new water tank after complaining of "worm-like creatures" coming out of his taps.

Matthew Rhone, a Nottingham City Homes tenant, said the landlord only acted when Severn Trent Water confirmed the presence of drain fly larvae in the tank.

Nottingham City Homes said it hoped a new tank would "sort this unfortunate situation".

  • 24 Nov 2018
