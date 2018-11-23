Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Poorly labrador Buck eats meals from high chair
A dog with a rare medical condition has been given a chair to help him eat.
Buck, a 17-month-old labrador, has a rare condition called megaesophagus which means he cannot eat food without vomiting it back up unless he is held in an upright position.
He is half the size of a normal labrador and needs to eat to help fight the condition.
Nottingham-based charity Team Edward Labrador Rescue took Buck in six weeks ago and, following a social media appeal, found a designer from Leicester's De Montfort University to help build the chair.
23 Nov 2018
