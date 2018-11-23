Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman, aged 100, dances 'three times a week'
A woman from Nottingham has revealed the secret to her long life - minimal drinking, no smoking and lots of dancing.
Elaine Bowmar, from Sherwood, says going to tea dances is "better than sitting at home, twiddling my thumbs".
Mrs Bowmar, who wears high heels to dance in, recently received a birthday card from Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood to mark her centenary.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46324301/woman-aged-100-dances-three-times-a-weekRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window