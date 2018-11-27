Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nurse had menopause symptoms twice before turning 40
A cardiac nurse, who went through the menopause at the age of 26, said the symptoms returned 11 years later after a hysterectomy.
Nicky Williams said she wants to break the taboo over the menopause, which typically affects women in their 40s and 50s.
She said her employer, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Nottinghamshire, has helped her with the condition.
But she said she would like to see other employers follow suit and support women through the menopause.
-
27 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46350858/nurse-had-menopause-symptoms-twice-before-turning-40Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window