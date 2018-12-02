Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stroke sufferer wants more rehab for young
A man who suffered a stroke aged just 26, says he wants more rehabilitation treatment to be made available for young people.
David Noblet, a student at the University of Nottingham, said he was told it was unlikely he would walk again but managed to get back on his feet after a stay at a private rehabilitation centre.
NHS England said it was developing a new national plan for stroke care.
-
02 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46406832/stroke-sufferer-wants-more-rehab-for-youngRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window