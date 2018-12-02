Stroke sufferer wants more rehab for young
Video

A man who suffered a stroke aged just 26, says he wants more rehabilitation treatment to be made available for young people.

David Noblet, a student at the University of Nottingham, said he was told it was unlikely he would walk again but managed to get back on his feet after a stay at a private rehabilitation centre.

NHS England said it was developing a new national plan for stroke care.

