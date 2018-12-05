Video

A woman has restored ex-display shop mannequins to create a life-size nativity display at her local church.

Maureen Wall, 71, works on the mannequins at her home in Nottingham when they're not on display.

She said the dummies had caused a stir with neighbours and the police were even called when someone thought there were actual body parts on her kitchen worktop.

The display will be on at St John the Divine, Nottingham throughout the festive period.