Warning after man falls in canal

Waterways warning after man falls in Nottingham canal
CCTV captured the moment two passers-by pulled a man from a canal lock after he fell in.
The Canal and River Trust has warned people to take care on towpaths particularly over the Christmas season.
A camera on The Navigation pub, in Nottingham, filmed the man at about 11:30 GMT on 14 November apparently checking his mobile phone before walking towards a stretch of the canal obscured by autumn leaves.
Annmarie Gardner, from the pub, said the passers-by told staff that he was unhurt but "very wet" and more concerned about his phone.
04 Dec 2018
