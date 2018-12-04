Warning after man falls in canal

Video

CCTV captured the moment two passers-by pulled a man from a canal lock after he fell in.

The Canal and River Trust has warned people to take care on towpaths particularly over the Christmas season.

A camera on The Navigation pub, in Nottingham, filmed the man at about 11:30 GMT on 14 November apparently checking his mobile phone before walking towards a stretch of the canal obscured by autumn leaves.

Annmarie Gardner, from the pub, said the passers-by told staff that he was unhurt but "very wet" and more concerned about his phone.