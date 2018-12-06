Media player
Portland Tiara theft: CCTV released of raid
Footage of the moment three raiders break into an armoured glass case to steal an antique diamond tiara has been released.
The trio used specialist "diamond cutter-type tools" to steal the Portland Tiara from the Welbeck Estate, Nottinghamshire, on 20 November.
In the footage, the helmet-wearing gang is seen being showered in sparks as they cut the case open.
The tiara was created for Winifred, Duchess of Portland, to wear to the 1902 coronation of King Edward VII.
Detectives said they want information about the men and a silver Audi RS5 found burnt out nearby.
06 Dec 2018
