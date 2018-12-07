Video

A thieving carer was caught in the act when relatives of a dementia patient installed a spy-camera hidden inside an alarm clock

Graziella Avetti was hired to look after the woman, in her 90s, but suspicions were raised when £20,000 of jewellery went missing.

Footage from the motion-detecting camera shows her walking into the homeowners's bedroom and taking cash from a purse, bed and bedside cabinet.

Avetti, 61, of Greenside Close, Long Eaton, Derbyshire, admitted theft and was given a 12-month community order.