Alarm clock spy-cam catches thieving carer in the act
A thieving carer was caught in the act when relatives of a dementia patient installed a spy-camera hidden inside an alarm clock
Graziella Avetti was hired to look after the woman, in her 90s, but suspicions were raised when £20,000 of jewellery went missing.
Footage from the motion-detecting camera shows her walking into the homeowners's bedroom and taking cash from a purse, bed and bedside cabinet.
Avetti, 61, of Greenside Close, Long Eaton, Derbyshire, admitted theft and was given a 12-month community order.
07 Dec 2018
