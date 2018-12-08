Meet the girls-only skateboarding group
Why skateboarding's 'not just for guys'

Organisers of a regular girls-only skateboarding session are challenging what is perceived as a predominantly male sport.

According to governing body Skateboard England, 85% of skaters in the UK are male.

But despite this, female only nights have popped up at skateparks around the country.

The sessions at Flo Skatepark in Nottingham are also open to transgender and non-binary people.

Chloe Stafford, from the group, said: "Skateparks are really intimidating so just seeing a bunch of girls is quite comforting for them [female skaters]."

