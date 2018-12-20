Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paraplegic personal trainer wants more inclusive gyms
A paraplegic personal trainer is calling for gyms to be more inclusive for people with disabilities.
Disability campaigner Robert Ghahremani was left paralysed from his armpits down after being involved in a car crash as a baby.
The 27-year-old, from Beeston, Nottinghamshire, said he was bullied at school because of his wheelchair.
He said: "The stronger I became from a young age, the more independent I became."
-
20 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-nottinghamshire-46625802/paraplegic-personal-trainer-wants-more-inclusive-gymsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window