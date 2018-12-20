Video

A paraplegic personal trainer is calling for gyms to be more inclusive for people with disabilities.

Disability campaigner Robert Ghahremani was left paralysed from his armpits down after being involved in a car crash as a baby.

The 27-year-old, from Beeston, Nottinghamshire, said he was bullied at school because of his wheelchair.

He said: "The stronger I became from a young age, the more independent I became."