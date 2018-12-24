Media player
Video
Man wraps tree in 21,000 lights for Christmas
A man has wrapped 21,000 lights around a tree in his front garden after being inspired by one in the US.
Andy Black, from Basford, Nottingham, spent £1,150 decorating the tree and about £45 on monthly bills but says it's a price worth paying.
He did it after watching a YouTube video about a tree on a Minnesota freeway, decorated by Jerry Lageson, which has 45,000 lights.
In November, the pair met and Mr Black said the tree was better than he imagined.
24 Dec 2018
