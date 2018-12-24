Video

A man has wrapped 21,000 lights around a tree in his front garden after being inspired by one in the US.

Andy Black, from Basford, Nottingham, spent £1,150 decorating the tree and about £45 on monthly bills but says it's a price worth paying.

He did it after watching a YouTube video about a tree on a Minnesota freeway, decorated by Jerry Lageson, which has 45,000 lights.

In November, the pair met and Mr Black said the tree was better than he imagined.