Boy, 4, shares gifts with dementia patient

A four-year-old boy and a 91-year-old man with dementia have exchanged Christmas gifts after striking up an unlikely friendship.

Daniel Holmes first met Stuart Gulliver when he was 18 months old after being taken to Nottingham's Acorn House Care Home by his mother, Natalie.

She wanted him to get used to elderly people.

A previous video on the pair has reached 10 million views on social media.

Natalie said she hoped the friendship would inspire more interaction between young and elderly people.