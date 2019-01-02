New Year's 'Eve' horse rescued
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Horse rescued from Nottinghamshire wartime pill box

A curious horse had to be rescued from a World War Two gun emplacement after it became stuck.

Nottinghamshire firefighters were called on New Year's Eve to help rescue the mare from the pill box in a field in Gotham.

They worked for four hours to free the animal, who they later nicknamed Eve, feeding her carrots to keep her calm throughout the rescue.

  • 02 Jan 2019